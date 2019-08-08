Comparing of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.12 N/A 0.84 18.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.17% respectively. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.