Comparing of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.23 14.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.