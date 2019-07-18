Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.86
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.78
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 26.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
