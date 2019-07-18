Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.86 N/A -0.20 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.78 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 26.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.