Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.73 N/A -0.20 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A 1.33 19.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.