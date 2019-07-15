Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.73
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
