Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|15
|14.41
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.94
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.