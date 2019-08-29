Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.41 N/A 0.84 18.27 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.94 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.