Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Its Rivals

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. N/A 14 18.27 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.