Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.50
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
