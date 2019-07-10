Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.50 N/A -0.20 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.