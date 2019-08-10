Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.02 N/A 0.84 18.27 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.