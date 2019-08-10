Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.02
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.