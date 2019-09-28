Comparing of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,401,763,402.33% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 32%. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.