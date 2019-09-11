Comparing of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.94 N/A 0.85 13.88 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.