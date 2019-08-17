Comparing of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Its Peers

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 49.65% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. N/A 12 13.88 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.