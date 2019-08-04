Comparing of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.96 N/A 0.85 13.88 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 4.74 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation. Fidus Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fidus Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.67 consensus target price and a 16.02% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.