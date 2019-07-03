Comparing of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 10.39 N/A -0.16 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 29 2.79 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 92.9% respectively. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.