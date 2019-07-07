Comparing of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

We are comparing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 10.48 N/A -0.16 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.40 N/A 0.36 39.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 6.68% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.