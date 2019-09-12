Comparing of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.15 N/A 0.90 15.25 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.15 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.33, while its potential upside is 10.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.