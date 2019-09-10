Comparing of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.52 N/A 0.90 15.25 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 94 1.85 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $101.5, while its potential upside is 17.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has 13.12% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.