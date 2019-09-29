Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,462,187,361.25% 0% -109.1%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 183.02% and an $15 consensus price target. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 181.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 49.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.