Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.