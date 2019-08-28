Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.