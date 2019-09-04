Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.73 N/A 0.73 60.80

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 42.60% and its consensus price target is $71.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.