Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,693,126,560.65% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 183.02% and an $15 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 53.9%. Comparatively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.