Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.22 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 58.90% and its average target price is $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.