Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 87.93 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.07 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 16.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.