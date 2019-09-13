Comparing of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 157.34 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.