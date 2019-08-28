Comparing of Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.45 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.82 N/A 1.28 35.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Ciena Corporation’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

49.1 and 49.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. Its rival Ciena Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena Corporation 0 4 10 2.71

Ciena Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $47.29 consensus price target and a 19.63% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 96.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ciena Corporation.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Network-1 Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.