Comparing of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Analyst Ratings

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 250.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.