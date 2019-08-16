Comparing of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.28 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 60.55% and its consensus target price is $127.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 0% respectively. 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.