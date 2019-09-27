Comparing of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 3 0.00 6.50M -25.49 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 3 5.17 56.26M -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Neovasc Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 199,282,582.70% 0% 0% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1,773,812,151.21% -5.4% -2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neovasc Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 66.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neovasc Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.64% and 74.5%. About 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.