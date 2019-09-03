Comparing of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

We will be comparing the differences between NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.89 N/A -0.86 0.00 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 57 6.09 N/A 2.41 24.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NeoPhotonics Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeoPhotonics Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeoPhotonics Corporation are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.25 is NeoPhotonics Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.4% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are NeoPhotonics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -9.41% -3.09% -1.15% 8.69% -2.95% 16.4%

For the past year NeoPhotonics Corporation has -29.17% weaker performance while Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has 16.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Maxim Integrated Products Inc. beats NeoPhotonics Corporation.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.