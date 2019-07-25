Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.05 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Omeros Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 514.89%. Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average target price of $27.5, with potential upside of 79.04%. Based on the results shown earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, 6.04% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.