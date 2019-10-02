Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 605,765,485.00% -76% -68.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,482,736.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 1,011.11%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 90.01% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.