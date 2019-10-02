Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|-0.03
|15.55M
|-3.01
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|26.68M
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|605,765,485.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|167,482,736.97%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 1,011.11%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 90.01% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
