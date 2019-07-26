Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a 514.89% upside potential and an average target price of $19. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 212.01%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 81.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.