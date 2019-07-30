Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.