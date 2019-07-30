Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-132.4%
|-71%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.92%
|-10.69%
|13.59%
|-21.35%
|0%
|11.33%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.