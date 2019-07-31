Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-132.4%
|-71%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
Liquidity
Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 512.90%. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 151.40% and its average target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.92%
|-10.69%
|13.59%
|-21.35%
|0%
|11.33%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
