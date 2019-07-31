Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 512.90%. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 151.40% and its average target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.