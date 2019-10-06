Comparing of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 626,132,474.33% -76% -68.2% Athersys Inc. 10,002,175,331.74% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a 949.72% upside potential and an average target price of $19. On the other hand, Athersys Inc.’s potential upside is 702.92% and its consensus target price is $11. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Athersys Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 19.9% respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.