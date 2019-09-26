Comparing of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 22 5.98 N/A 0.07 369.24 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 6.96 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeoGenomics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.96 beta means NeoGenomics Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cytosorbents Corporation has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Cytosorbents Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Cytosorbents Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NeoGenomics Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 36.71% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeoGenomics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 26.2%. NeoGenomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc. had bullish trend while Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

NeoGenomics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cytosorbents Corporation.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.