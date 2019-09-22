Comparing of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) and Its Peers

We are comparing Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diagnostic Substances companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neogen Corporation has 93% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 68.89% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of Neogen Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.74% of all Diagnostic Substances companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neogen Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen Corporation 0.00% 11.00% 10.00% Industry Average 22.63% 14.10% 13.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Neogen Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen Corporation N/A 63 62.41 Industry Average 67.14M 296.63M 40.79

Neogen Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Neogen Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.75

The competitors have a potential upside of 187.11%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neogen Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neogen Corporation 3.27% 17.18% 18.86% 20.98% -10.77% 25.26% Industry Average 2.45% 13.15% 18.14% 22.26% 24.65% 43.37%

For the past year Neogen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Neogen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Neogen Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Neogen Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neogen Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Neogen Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. In other hand, Neogen Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.28 which is 27.91% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Neogen Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neogen Corporation’s competitors beat Neogen Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segmentÂ’s products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.