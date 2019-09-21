Comparing of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

We are comparing Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 23 5.45 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nemaura Medical Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are 5.5 and 4.1 respectively. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nemaura Medical Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 65.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nemaura Medical Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 44.1% respectively. Insiders held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. was less bearish than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.