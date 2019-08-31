Comparing of Nelnet Inc. (NNI) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 59 2.75 N/A 3.79 16.52 Qiwi plc 17 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nelnet Inc. and Qiwi plc. Qiwi plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nelnet Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nelnet Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Nelnet Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. Competitively, Qiwi plc’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nelnet Inc. and Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Nelnet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.73% of Qiwi plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year Nelnet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Qiwi plc.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats Nelnet Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.