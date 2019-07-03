Comparing of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.32 N/A 3.61 9.39 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk & Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s current beta is 2.87 and it happens to be 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 17.5 and 17.4. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $75.75, with potential upside of 109.66%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 151.57% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 38%. Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.