Comparing of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 33 25.87 N/A 3.52 8.08 TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.82 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nektar Therapeutics and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nektar Therapeutics and TrovaGene Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.63 beta means Nektar Therapeutics’s volatility is 163.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, TrovaGene Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 14.8 while its Current Ratio is 14.9. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential currently stands at 197.21% and an $52.25 average target price. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 630.96% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than Nektar Therapeutics as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 10 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.