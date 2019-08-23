Comparing of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Since Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 34 24.98 N/A 3.52 8.08 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$52.25 is Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target while its potential upside is 207.71%. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.57, while its potential upside is 236.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.