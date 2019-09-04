Comparing of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nektar Therapeutics
|32
|24.72
|N/A
|3.52
|8.08
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3
|16.93
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0.00%
|37.6%
|29.7%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$36.33 is Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target while its potential upside is 114.84%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-11.39%
|-20.57%
|-10.05%
|-33.97%
|-44.23%
|-13.42%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was more bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Summary
Nektar Therapeutics beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.
Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
