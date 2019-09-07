Comparing of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

As Conglomerates companies, Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nebula Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 47.1% and 1.85% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.