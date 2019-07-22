Comparing of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

We will be comparing the differences between Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 129.10 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.04% and 14.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.51% 0% 0% 0% 3.28% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.