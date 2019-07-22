Comparing of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

We will be comparing the differences between Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|129.10
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.04% and 14.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.5%
|1.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.