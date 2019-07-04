Comparing of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.70 N/A -0.23 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 1.01 N/A -1.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.6% -2.7% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nordic American Tankers Limited are 4.3 and 3.5 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Nordic American Tankers Limited has a consensus target price of $1.25, with potential downside of -43.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.7% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares and 27.5% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. 8.9% are Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -4.27% -2.5% -7.59% -28.14% -50.6% 9.88% Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.