Comparing of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

We are comparing Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|15
|0.98
|N/A
|-2.49
|0.00
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2
|0.52
|N/A
|0.28
|7.65
Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 345.54% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 10.38% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|-7.66%
|19.71%
|13.33%
|9.04%
|-43.18%
|29.66%
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend.
Summary
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.