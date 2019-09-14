Comparing of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

We are comparing Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 15 0.98 N/A -2.49 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.52 N/A 0.28 7.65

Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 345.54% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 10.38% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P.