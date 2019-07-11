Comparing of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -23.16 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 13 0.73 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Capital Product Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -10.8% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -1.2% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s 2.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 158.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares and 32.1% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 13.93% -14.44% 94.76% -23.55% -50.67% 49.27% Capital Product Partners L.P. -3.98% -7.65% 15.97% -3.85% -16.33% 26.51%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.