Comparing of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.50 N/A 0.28 7.65 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.48 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. GasLog Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Navios Maritime Containers L.P. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and GasLog Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and GasLog Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is $9, with potential upside of 350.00%. Meanwhile, GasLog Ltd.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 46.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. looks more robust than GasLog Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, GasLog Ltd. has 48.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s stock price has bigger decline than GasLog Ltd.

Summary

GasLog Ltd. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.