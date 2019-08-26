Comparing of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.34 N/A -5.47 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.41 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares and 76.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.